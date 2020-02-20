Spying, disinformation accusations follow UFO figure Rick Doty — an exclusive interview

MYSTERY WIRE — UFO organizations and researchers have long suspected that they’re under some kind of government surveillance. Is it true, or is it paranoia?

The answer is, it’s a little of both. Documents show that CIA officers infiltrated UFO organizations years ago. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations, for a period, spread disinformation about UFO cases and sent operatives to UFO conventions to gather intelligence.

How do we know? One of the OSI agents who did it has admitted as much.

Richard Doty is one of the most controversial figures in the history of the UFO. Doty had a 20-year career with the Air Force, including years as a special agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). During that time, he was assigned to conduct surveillance on a scientist, Paul Bennewitz, who had inadvertently acquired information about a classified Air Force program. Doty admits he fed disinformation to Bennewitz and to other UFO researchers. forged documents, and muddied the waters.

Since leaving military service, Doty worked as a police officer and has been the subject of numerous articles and documentaries. He has long been considered a poster child for UFO disinformation, that is, false information about UFOs distributed by the Pentagon. His fingerprints are seen — justifiably or not — on nearly every new source of UFO information that surfaces.

In 2019, Doty was invited to speak at UFO Mega Con, a large UFO conference in Laughlin, Nevada. In his presentation, he acknowledged participating in surveillance of UFO groups and in disseminating false information. But Doty maintains that his interest in the UFO subject is legitimate and that he is now free so speak about certain programs he saw while in the military, including during a stint at Nevada’s Area 51 military base. After delivering his public remarks, Doty gave an exclusive interview to Mystery Wire’s George Knapp.

George Knapp: Did you ever come to a UFO conference while working?

Rick Doty: Yes.

Knapp: An assignment?

Doty: Yes. I believe it was ’83, maybe ’84. I don’t remember the year, but we came here. There were four of us that came here. And all we did was mingle. We took some photographs. We listened to some interviews. We made some contact with some people, but nothing real serious.”

For decades, Rick Doty has been portrayed as the ultimate UFO boogeyman, a purveyor of disinformation, a spook.

Now, Doty is speaking candidly about what he did for the government. An exclusive one-on-one interview on mysterywire.com.