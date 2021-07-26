Public search for extra-terrestrial life will be led by Harvard astrophysicist

CAMBRIDGE, MA – JANUARY, 28: Avi Loeb, physicist at Harvard University, poses for a portrait in the observatory near his office in Cambridge, MA on January 29, 2019. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — For most of modern history, the search for extra-terrestrial life has usually been funded by governments. Now, a group of private researchers have announced they have the money to start their own, publicly funded program to find extra terrestrial life.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb announced the beginning of the Galileo Project during an online news conference this morning.

Over the last year, Loeb’s research started an academic firestorm by suggesting that Oumuamua, a mysterious object that hurtled close to Earth in 2017, could be an artificial object sent from an extraterrestrial civilization.

In January of 2021 he published his eighth book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” in which he outlined his research along with discussing ideas on ways humans might be able to stop or divert another object like this from harming Earth.

Loeb often calls his search for proof of intelligent life in the universe space archaeology. He says Oumuamua could be a piece of technology from an ancient civilization somewhere in the universe that continues to move through deep space.

His work on Oumuamua has led to the Galileo Project. But cost has been the issue until now.

Loeb says that within the last month he has received several large donations from people totaling more than $1.75 million. He hopes today’s announcement will help him and the rest of his team raise ten times that much to buy equipment such as high-resolution telescopes and imaging technology.

The goal of the Galileo Project is to bring the search for extraterrestrial technological signatures of Extraterrestrial Technological Civilizations (ETCs) from accidental or anecdotal observations and legends to the mainstream of transparent, validated and systematic scientific research. This ground-based project is complementary to traditional SETI, in that it searches for physical objects, and not electromagnetic signals, associated with extraterrestrial technological equipment.

Irrespective of the possibility that the Galileo Project may discover additional, or even extraordinary evidence for ETCs, at a minimum the Galileo Project will gather rich data sets that may foster the discovery of — or better scientific explanations for — novel interstellar objects with anomalous properties, and for potential new natural atmospheric phenomena, or in some instances terrestrial technology explanations for many of the presently inexplicable UAP. Galileo Project

In June, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence handed over its unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) report to Congress. The 9-page unclassified report was short on details. It did, however, include information on more than 140 military reports of UAPs.

One of the main goals of the Galileo Project is to photograph a UAP using high resolution imaging technology. Unlike the government, Loeb says the project’s collection and dissemination of the data will be transparent to the public. In an online news conference, he also stated the process be available to the public and he will be encouraging the scientific community to review the work that goes through a peer review process.

If this all sounds familiar, it is. And it’s a cautionary tale. The ‘To The Stars Academy‘ (TTSA) was founded in 2017 as a public benefit corporation by rock star Tom DeLonge, former senior Intelligence Officer with the CIA Jim Semivan, and Hal Puthoff.

It began with great fanfare and an all-star lineup of former government workers and contractors like Lue Elizondo and Chris Mellon.

TTSA originally hoped to create a platform that would link together millions of citizen cell phones so there would be a central clearinghouse for UFO images, and its initial stock offering attempted to raise $20 million to do that and more. Its fundraising fell short so the company had to scale back it plans, including an ambitious engineering initiative to duplicate UAP technology.

Both Elizondo and Mellon have now left the company. DeLonge has since said he is taking the company in the direction of more entertainment than scientific research.