The Pentagon’s secret UFO program revealed

Originally aired Dec. 18, 2017, on KLAS TV in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Navy pilots are perplexed by an unidentified object seemingly defying the laws of physics.

The I-Team’s George Knapp reported on the existence of the video earlier this year, and about the official who ran a secret 10-year Pentagon study of UFOs.

In the 2004 video, an object the size of a school bus was able to rotate, hover, and drop at super- sonic speeds with no apparent propulsion technology or anything to give it lift.

According to The New York Times, the video was collected as part of the Defense Department’s “Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.”

That program was funded through a $22 million budget spread over several years. It ended in 2012.

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid championed that program, which was based in southern Nevada at the headquarters of Robert Bigelow, the man behind “Bigelow Aerospace” based in North Las Vegas.

In the New York Times article, Bigelow says his company has modified buildings in Las Vegas to store metal alloys and other materials recovered from “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Former Department of Defense worker Luis Elizondo, who worked in high levels collecting UFO data, quit his position earlier this year.

He’s now working with former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge and a team of other former government insiders with “To the Stars Academy,” a public benefit corporation exploring these types of objects.

