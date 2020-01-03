To The Stars Academy, Tom DeLonge know exactly what to ask for

MYSTERY WIRE — After the May 2019 acknowledgement by the U.S. Navy that the “Tic Tac” UFO spotted in 2004 was truly an unidentified flying object, Tom DeLonge told the New York Times the admission was long overdue.

DeLonge, the former Blink-182 frontman and now leader of To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, has certainly played a role in the flow of information out of the Pentagon. A central role.

In his interview with investigative reporter George Knapp in 2016, DeLonge talks about how he earned the respect of military officials, and unabashedly says he is an expert on the UFO topic.

In light of that background, it’s interesting to read this Thursday article posted on Medium.com:

To summarize, the article points out that the “Tic Tac” description predates the 2004 sighting by decades. In three documented sightings more than 50 years ago, UFOs were described in a similar fashion. There was one difference: a “bright orange” hue was described in sightings from the 1950s.

There is good reason why To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science decided to push for the release of the Nimitz and Gimbal video(s). The Tic Tac has a rich history that TTSA (clearly) knows about.

The article speculates that evidence must be out there for government to disclose, and points to “Majestic 12” — often referred to as MJ-12 — as a possible source.

What will TTSA pursue next? And will government disclosure become a trend, or merely an anomaly?