Top UFO figures backing call for India-Pakistan action

A petition meant to prevent an accidental nuclear war between India and Pakistan because of “misunderstood UFO activities” has the endorsement of some prominent people.

Sabir Hussain, leader of the Indian Society for UFO Studies, filed the petition with the India’s Supreme Court, urging steps to prevent nuclear attacks that might mistakenly be launched when UFO activity is interpreted as an enemy operation.

A summary of Hussain’s petition appears on YouTube.

Among the people who have backed Hussain’s petition:

Luis Elizondo, former Defense Department official, AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) director and current director of global security for To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences Luis Elizondo

Robert Salas, former U.S. Air Force Missile Launch Control officer

Dr. Hal Puthoff, lead investigator for AATIP

Stan Friedman, nuclear physicist

Gary Heseltine, creator of the British police UFO Database

Officials from France, Peru and Chile involved in their countries’ UFO studies

A summary report on medium.com includes a reference to a 1995 document called the Rockefeller Briefing Document that urges an end to government secrecy regarding UFOs. The document was produced by the Center for UFO Studies, the Fund for UFO Research and the Mutual UFO Network.

In his call for more open communication, Hussain cites developments during the U.S.-USSR Cold War, and how a treaty worked between the two superpowers. Hussain asserts that the dangers of escalation are greater now between India and Pakistan than they were at the height of the Cold War.

Hussain cites three UFO sightings:

Sept. 17, 2017: A UFO near the Indian Parliament

June 7, 2018: A UFO near the Indian Prime Minister’s residence

July 26, 2019: UFO sightings near Isro Propulsion Research Centre in Mahendragiri in Southern Tamil Nadu

Interesting information from the 1960 NICAR report is also summarized in the YouTube video.