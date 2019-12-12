TV’s ‘Project Blue Book’ goes to Roswell, Area 51 for season 2

MYSTERY WIRE — Looking for a new guilty pleasure? Season 2 of “Project Blue Book” premieres on the History Channel on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

And it’s all about Roswell and Area 51.

The popular series dramatizes the people and events wrapped up in the government’s program during the 1950s to explain away UFO stories, all the while studying the phenomena in secret.

You would do well to get the facts if you are interested in the topic. We suggest George Knapp’s “UFOs: The Best Evidence” series. The 1989 series has a great look at the evidence proving the existence of Project Blue Book and other government programs that eventually turned to a strange combination of silence, disinformation and secret investigation.

Dr. J. Allen Hynek — the TV series character — and Captain Michael Quinn team up to drive at the truth. Hynek is based on a real-life character of the same name, who also shows up in a bit part in the movie, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Quinn is a character loosely based on U.S. Air Force officer Edward Ruppelt.

Is there a nugget of truth tucked away in this sci-fi drama?