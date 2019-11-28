UAP Expeditions’ Deep Prasad makes bold predictions on discoveries

MYSTERY WIRE — A “time capsule of the mind” from physicist Deep Prasad serves as a sort of mission statement for a deep exploration of technology related to unexplained UFO sightings off the West Coast of the United States.

Prasad, vice president of technology for UAP Expedition Group and CEO at ReactiveQ, expects big things to happen in the next 5 to 10 years. The synopsis of what he is trying to do appears on Medium.com.

He predicts: “We will discover that we are not alone in the Universe.” But he goes far beyond that. Before he even lists 10 points that he intends to explore, he hints at an agenda to uncover truths he seeks.

If it turns out that a secret group of humans has surpassed every country, military capability and private industry on the planet by an insurmountable leap, we will report it.

His predictions suggest he has a different understanding of what extraterrestrial life means, using the term alien “for lack of a better word.”

Mystery Wire previously reported the emergence of UAP Expedition Group on the UFO research scene. The makeup of the group includes personnel who were aboard the USS Princeton at the time of the “Tic Tac” UFO report, which was reported by the New York Times in December 2017 and acknowledged as “real” by the U.S. Navy earlier this year. Navy Commander Dave Fravor’s account of a visual sighting in 2004 off the coast near San Diego has launched interest in UFO understanding.

The group told vice.com it intends to explore the technology to revolutionize travel.

The website punkrockandufos.com interviewed Prasad in June. He explained his interest in the topic then. The article declares: “The young star of innovation is also an avid UFO advocate; he’s one of us.”