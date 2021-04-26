Pentagon officer and senator say UFOs disabled nuclear capability

A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona. The museum is located in a preserved Titan II ICBM launch complex and is devoted to educating visitors about the Cold War and the Titan II missile’s contribution as a nuclear deterrent. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — U.S. nuclear missile facilities have been compromised, even disabled, during incidents where UFOs appeared over highly secure military installations according to a former U.S. senator and an intelligence officer who previously acted as the director of a once-secret Pentagon investigation of UFO incidents.

Lue Elizondo, a career intelligence officer who abruptly resigned from his Department of Defense assignments in 2017, shared this information days ago during a news conference arranged at the request of several major news organizations.

“The most concerning, are those incidents that involve our nuclear equities. There seems to be a very distinct congruency between UAP, associated UAP activity and and our nuclear technology,” Elizondo told members of the media last week. “Whether it be propulsion or weapon systems or whatnot. And that’s concerning to the point where we’ve actually had some of our nuclear capabilities disabled by these things. So, you know, again, let’s put this into context of foreign adversarial technology if Russia or China had the ability to disable our nuclear strike capability or defense capability.”

Elizondo is a former intelligence officer who spent his career in the shadows, working on sensitive national security matters, including 10 years investigating UFOs heading the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

When asked to clarify his statement on the interaction of UAPs and nuclear energy, Elizondo said, “UAPs have an active interest in our nuclear technology,” Elizondo said when an NBC News reporter asked him to clarify his statement on the interaction of UAPs and nuclear energy. “(UAPs) have in the past interfered with some of our nuclear capabilities. That’s fact.”

Lue Elizondo

I’ve been privy to witness to many extraordinary things. Unfortunately, ones that are classified I I’m not going to elaborate or share. But I’ve said for the record before, we’ve had video, you know, some of these videos are 20, 25 minutes long. In other cases, these things are 50 feet away from the cockpit, very compelling. But with that said, I’m not at liberty to go into details in those but what I can say are the ones that have come to light. I think, for me, the most concerning not most compelling but the most concerning, are those incidents that involve our nuclear equities. There seems to be a very distinct congruency between UAP, associated UAP activity and and our nuclear technology, whether it be propulsion or weapon systems or whatnot. And that’s concerning to the point where we’ve actually had some of our nuclear capabilities disabled by these things. So, you know, again, let’s put this into context of foreign adversarial technology if Russia or China had the ability to disable our nuclear strike capability or defense capability. That’s pretty significant. That’s a concern. For us. It should be.

Gadi Schwartz – NBC News

Just to clarify, you’re saying that our, our nuclear capabilities, whether they their weapons, or whether it’s a, you know, some sort of nuclear power plant, you’re saying that these things have been disabled by something we can’t explain.

Lue Elizondo

There is absolutely evidence that comports to the notion that they have, that UAPs have an active interest in our nuclear technology, and have in the past interfered with some of our nuclear capabilities. That’s fact. Yes.



Alex Horton – Washington Post

I have a two part follow up and then I’ll turn it over to another reporter. So I just want to go back to something you said earlier about the nuclear capability. And I was curious if there was evidence that, you know, you’ve seen or understood that specifically suggested or concluded that it had an effect of forcing something offline? Or could it be something like it was an unknown thing or a potential hazard and someone, you know, a human being made the choice to take something offline as a precautionary measure?

Lue Elizondo

Great, great question. Well, there’s actually a third option too, and I’ll get to that. So the first option is, is there a direct interference? Yes, there appears to be some sort of direct interference at times, is this next question, could this be a human doing something to disable it as a preventive measure? No, that does not seem to be the case. We have no information substantiating that. Now the third option is it could be a result of some sort of technological interference. Very much like the old car radios and an alternator. A lot of times, you’d get that feedback in an old radio as the alternator spun up because the electromagnetic, if you will, emanations coming from that alternator would interfere with radio. And so you get this weird buzzing noise on the radio. It’s not necessarily the intent of the alternator to interfere with radio. It’s just a byproduct of what it does. So that is also an option. It could very well be that this technology, because of its application could be interfering with our nuclear technology. That is certainly possible as well, we don’t we don’t have enough data yet to say conclusively one way or the other.

Elizondo is not the first person with inside knowledge to mention this.

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid from Nevada has talked about this troubling interaction. “The occurrences of people saying identified flying objects is not a dozen people here a dozen people there, 20 here. Thousands of people, thousands of people have seen these. And on occasion many hundreds of people saw the same thing at the same time, ” Sen. Reid told George Knapp during a 2019 interview. “We have occurrences that are not disputed at some of our missile bases where the whole base was shut down. Apparently if they had been asked to fire a missile they couldn’t. No one knows how they did that. We have ships that the communications went dead with these things in the water. So, this is not something that just a few crackpots are trying to make a big deal out of, this is something that we as a country should be involved in because I guarantee Russia’s involved, I guarantee China’s involved in it, and European countries, especially France has been involved in it.”

In 2007, Sen. Reid and two of his most trusted Senate colleagues conferred in a highly secure room about the perplexing mystery of UFOs. The three senators agreed to authorize black budget funds for a study by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) into UFO incidents and related phenomena.

Sen. Reid said one reason he wanted a formal study was a series of dramatic incidents where UFOs appeared over American nuclear weapons facilities. These are cases that have been reported on by Mystery Wire in the past.