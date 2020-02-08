UFO briefings for Trump, senators followed Navy’s 2019 ‘Tic Tac’ statement

MYSTERY WIRE — The US Navy announcement in May, 2019, that the UFO video of the “Tic Tac” was authentic was received many different ways.

There was an element of “I told you so” among the UFO community.

Tom DeLonge, who had some influence in the 2017 release of that video, was quoted by the New York Times as saying it was “long overdue.”

And in official government circles, things began to move in ways that the public had never seen before. Among the biggest steps: The president and several senators were briefed by the Pentagon.

Trump acknowledged the briefing when asked about it by ABC News. “I did have one very brief meeting on it,” he said. “But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

Among the senators who were briefed: Mark Warner of Virginia, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Politico and many other national news organizations reported the story:

That report indicates high interest among members of Congress.

There are people coming out of the woodwork. Former government official quoted by Politico

Another intelligence official told Politico, “More requests for briefings are coming in.”

In a recent interview, UFO historian Richard Dolan said that the briefings would have been “the story of the decade” in years past. But it came amid a flurry of information following the Navy’s announcement in May.

CNN also reported the story, and provided background on more military sightings of UFOs.

“It’s easy to laugh at this, easy to think it’s silly, or it’s just a bunch of hokum out there. But Senator Mark Warner, who is the vice chair of the intelligence committee, said, “Look, I think it’s important,” he told us just this afternoon. “I think it’s important that the military is taking this more seriously now than they did in the past.” CNN’s Tom Foreman

Lt. Danny Aucoin, a Navy pilot, described to CNN what he saw during one of the sightings off the East Coast. “No distinct wings, no distinct tail.” No distinct exhaust. Seemed like they were aware of our presence, because they would actively move around us.”