International UFO Congress to enlighten virtual attendees with an all-star speaker line-up

MYSTERY WIRE — One of the world’s largest UFO conferences is coming to living rooms all over the country. Because of covid concerns, the 30th International UFO Congress will be held online starting September 8th.

It happens at a time when the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force is considering its next move.

The giant wave of UFO interest that began 3 years ago is still surging, with ongoing media coverage, Congressional action, and grudging acceptance by the scientific community.

A NEW OWNER

Karen Brard purchased the conference in 2017, not too long before the now famous New York Times article shined a spotlight on the topic.

Karen Brard

“In Pasadena, there was 20,000 people lined up around the block,” Brard said when talking about an AlienCon event she attended around this time. “I always make sure to ask people like, “Why did you come? And does anyone know that you watch Ancient Aliens?” And they’re like, “No, nobody knows. It’s my secret … I didn’t tell anyone where I was going today.” So it was kind of funny that all these people are interested in the subject. And maybe they’re kind of feeling braver now about pursuing that interest.”

This year’s UFO Congress will feature a who’s who in the UFO world with a speaker list that reads like the line-up for a UFO all-star game.

Like the rest of the conference, the speakers will be attending over video using the Whova app and include:

Ave Loeb – Harvard astrophysicist

Ben Hansen – UFO researcher

Beverly Rubnik – Institute for Frontier Science

Bryan Bender – Journalist

Fife Symington – Former Arizona Governor

Bryce Zabel – TV series creator and author

Chris Pittman – UFO investigator

Chrissy Newman – The Debrief

Christopher Plain – The Debrief

Eric Mitchell – UFO experiencer

Grant Cameron – Univ. of Manitoba

Gwen Farrell – Director of Experiencer Resource Team MUFON

Jonathon Dover – veteran law enforcement officer in Arizona

Kathleen Marden – UFO researcher

Katia Griboski – Colorado MUFON

Lee Speigel – Journalist

Lue Elizondo – Fmr. AATIP director

MJ Banias – The Debrief

Marc D’Antonio – FX Models

Matthew Roberts – Fmr. US Navy

Micah Hanks – The Debrief

NK Kranda – Experiencer researcher

Nick Pope – Fmr. Ministry of Defense employee

Ross Coulthart – Author

Stanley Milford – US Indian Academy – special projects unit

Stephen Bassett – Paradigm Research

Tim McMillan – The Debrief

Yvonne Smith – Hypnotherapist and author

One of the unique things about doing the conference virtually is that everyone has an equal chance of interacting with each other and the speakers.

“You go to the website, www.UFOCongress.com, you purchase a ticket, and the next week or so you’re going to get another email saying, Here’s your link to get into Whova, and you’re going to click on that,” Brard said while describing the platform being used. “And once you’re in that you have everything at your disposal. We have a speaker page, you can go through all and read all about the speakers on the agenda, we have icebreakers where you can go in and answer questions, you can also start your own chat room. So you can pose a question like what do you think of this, or different kinds of groups, and people made hundreds last year. And another cool thing you can do is, you can make a virtual meetup. So it’s like a Zoom room through the app. So you can just invite people that you see on the app, or you can just invite anybody. And all the attendees also have the option to upload their information, their picture, their interest, you know, whatever they want to upload. So you can see everybody else that’s at the conference.”

The Whova app also allows Brard to have a vendor area, similar to in-person conferences, where vendors can promote themselves and their products.

Brard also points out one focus of the event will be special forums for experiencers, those who say they’ve had a close encounter. “There’s so many out there,” Brard said. “And so many very similar experiences that there is something to it, I know there is, and these people need a place to talk about it, where people don’t think they’re crazy. So we offer that.”

PERFECT TIMING

This conference comes at the perfect time for many, a time when the big questions of UFO research can be asked and hopefully answered.

In June the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force released a bare bones report which analyzed 144 UFO incidents reported by the military, 143 of which could not be identified.

One of the principal topics during this year’s UFO Congress will be whether the UAP Task Force will have the authority to pry UFO files out of other corners of the Pentagon.

Alejandro Rojas

“Luckily, they’re not gone,” International UFO Congress M.C. Alejandro Rojas told Mystery Wire. “You know, Harry Reid just did an interview recently, where he was like, I hope this isn’t a one and done, they released this, this report. And that’s it. And it doesn’t look like that is the case. I mean, they were tasked with putting together a system of collecting and centralizing this information to analyze it. And it looks like that’s what they’re doing. And an exciting part to that is that it looks like they’re going to NASA, they’re going to Space Command. They’re going to the Air Force.”

One speaker Rojas is thrilled to have at this year’s UFO Congress is former AATIP director Lue Elizondo. Rojas said he’s been impressed over the last three years with Elizondo’s accounts of what he did and say when working at the Pentagon.

“Some of the old school kind of UFO researchers (were) saying, ‘Why are you believing this guy? He’s obviously a liar, you guys are buying his story, hook line and sinker.’ And I think, you know, we felt we’re not telling his story. We’re telling the big picture, the whole story. He’s not our only source of information. And you know I was, and I’m sure you were, and I know others were just as skeptical of him as anybody else. But you know, what he was telling us fit.”

Both Rojas and Brard spoke about another highlight he’s looking forward to during this year’s conference. Journalist Bryan Bender will be doing a live interview with former Arizona governor Fife Symington.

“During the Phoenix lights, and he got a lot of attention because he called a press (conference). And he said, I think we found the culprit,” Brard said. “And this guy walks out with this big, huge alien head costume. And people got kind of mad at them about that. Because they felt like you know, he was making fun of what they saw. And I don’t know how many years later it was but James Fox talked to him about that. And he actually told him, You know, I actually saw the Phoenix lights. I saw it myself. So finally he came out with the truth that he you know, he saw it and he believes in UFOs.”

The 2021 International UFO Congress runs from Wednesday, September 8 through Sunday, September 12.

George Knapp

So Karen, the UFO, the International UFO Congress is your baby, you own it, right?



Karen Brard

Yeah, that’s right. I purchased it in 2017 from Open Minds, they didn’t want to continue on. So I thought, hey, my boyfriend is the MC. So hey, why shouldn’t I just use my retirement money to buy a conference?



George Knapp

You look at the timing of that as 2017, they get out. And then at the end of 2017, it hits the fan and explodes.



Karen Brard

It was really exciting, because actually Tom DeLonge called us and was like, you have to download this secure app, because I have something to tell you. So Alejandro went and downloaded the app. And, you know, that’s when he told him all about, you know, this stuff that the TTSA and all that kind of stuff that was about to happen, but we couldn’t tell anyone. So it was really exciting to have that knowledge before it broke.



George Knapp

The last couple of years have been really exciting. One story after another breaking in national media, we’ve broken some, Alejandro has been involved. Has it translated yet into the general public going to conferences like yours?



Karen Brard

Well, I think it did. Let me try to think of my years here. Um, yeah, I think, you know, Ancient Aliens had a conference called the AlienCon. And we went to those because we sell as a vendor also. And it was amazing. In Pasadena, there was 20,000 people lined up around the block, and Baltimore, all these people and I always make sure to ask people like, why did you come? And does anyone know that you watch Ancient Aliens? And they’re like, “No, nobody knows. It’s my secret. I didn’t let anybody tell. I didn’t tell anyone where I was going today.” So it was kind of funny that all these people are interested in the subject. And maybe they’re kind of feeling braver now about pursuing that interest.



George Knapp

Give me the general overview of your event, when it starts and how people can participate. Because I know, despite the interest to the public, you’ve had to deal with COVID you were going to have an in person event and just can’t do it anymore.



Karen Brard

Yes, we were going to have a conference, but just getting too many cancellations, too much unknown happening, didn’t want anybody to get sick. So we just decided to go virtual again, like we did last year, and we’re using the really dependable conference platform called Whova. So we already did it last year, we didn’t have any problems, no hitches, so we expect to have that same ease of use this year. But yeah, you go to the website, www.UFOCongress.com you purchase a ticket, and the next week or so you’re going to get another email saying, Here’s your link to get into Whova, and you’re going to click on that. And once you’re in that you have everything at your disposal. We have a speaker page, you can go through all and read all about the speakers the agenda, we have icebreakers where you can go in and answer questions, you can also start your own chat room. So you can pose a question like what do you think of this, or different kind of groups, and people made hundreds of last year. And another cool thing you can do is, you can make a virtual meetup. So it’s like a Zoom room through the app. So you can just invite people that you see on the app, or you can just invite anybody. And all the attendees also have the option to upload their information, their picture, their interest, you know, whatever they want to upload. So you can see everybody else that’s at the conference.



George Knapp

It sounds like it’s a dating app, it could be a dating app.



Karen Brard

It kind of is. There’s an option where you can kind of like ping somebody and say, Hey, I’m interested in you. So there’s also that option, as well as the speakers during their talks at the end, if they leave time, we can do live question and answers.



George Knapp

You buy one ticket, you get access to everything that happens all the speakers, all the events?



Karen Brard

Yes, you can do that for $119 you get the whole thing. There’s 24 lectures in panels, and also experiencer sessions and the film festival and then all the other stuff involved too. If you want you can also buy single tickets, like if they only want one or two, they’re only $12.99 each for those. Or you can buy a day of them so you know if you have one day that you really like you can buy just that day. So Wednesday is $39.99 and all the other days are $49.99.



George Knapp

I know the the film festival is always a big deal the covenant EBE awards the handout, you know how many entries you’ve got this time?



Karen Brard

Wow, that’s kind of an interesting thing. We were kind of maybe coming up with something a little different, kind of a 30th anniversary because it is our 30th anniversary and then 10 years since it’s been in Arizona kind of special ceremony and just kind of looking back at all the films of the last 10 years cuz we hadn’t gotten any submissions yet. And then today I got an a submission. So we’re going to have to decide what we’re going to do so if anybody out there has a submission for the film festival. Now’s the time to send it in, because it’s getting close to the wire. So we’re not sure what we’re gonna do yet. We’ll still have the ceremony because that’s a Saturday night ceremony, we also honor the UFO Investigator of the Year, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award, which somebody we know won last year or two years ago. name was George Knapp, I think, yeah. So we award people for all the hard work that they do in this field.



George Knapp

We’ll talk about the speakers in a moment, because you got some great ones. But I always appreciate that your Congress always gives a special platform and attention to experiencers people who have largely been ignored with all the discussion and news stories about government programs and investigations. They’ve kind of been pushed off to the side, but you honor them and give them a platform. Because that’s what it’s really all about, right? The people who have these first hand experiences.



Karen Brard

Right. I mean, I can’t imagine what it’d be like personally. But these people, they felt these things, you’ve experienced these things. And there’s so many out there and so many very similar experiences that there is something to it, I know there is, and these people need a place to talk about it, where people don’t think they’re crazy. So we offer that. We have six sessions in total, each one’s going to be a different facilitator, we’re going to have Yvonne Smith, she’s going to do a couple of them, who and she does regression therapy with experiencers, Kathleen Martin, who’s also done a lot in that field. And Gwen Farrell who’s now currently the MUFON, I think it’s something like head of experiencer or something research or something. So we got, you know, three really qualified people that are going to lead those sessions. And you’ll be able to go on to them by going into the app, once you’ve got a ticket, you go into the app, and it’s like a Zoom room, where you can see everybody and talk to each other. Those are the only ones that are going to be on the Zoom rooms. And the other one too, is going to be watching like an attendee. So you will be on the screen or anything.



George Knapp

I go to UFO conferences like yours, to hear the speakers mostly. But also, I have to admit to see the vendors I buy if you look around my house, there’s aliens everywhere. So how’s that gonna work?



Karen Brard

Well, we have what you call, it’s called a virtual vendor booth. And you just, once you’re in the thing, you can go into the app and Whova you can go and go in exhibitors, and then you would see all the exhibitors there. But even if you just want to check it out now on our website, www.UFOcongress.com. If you go to the vendor page, that are already displaying on our website, so anyone who’s out there that wants some advertising, it’s going to be on their website for six months, and it’s just $99 for a virtual booth. And you can upload pictures and video direct people to your website. It’s a really cool thing. So you can go there right now. Look, I have mine up there already. Either UFO Congress what we have to offer.



George Knapp

Give me a sense of the speakers that are there this year. I looked at the list. It’s a great list. But what are the highlights for you?



Karen Brard

When you’ve been in this field a long time. It’s always great to hear someone new. So, Ross Coulthart. He is coming out with a book. Like next month, I think it’s going to be for sale and he’s from Australia. And he is he’s on their 60 Minutes, and he’s a producer, he’s a journalist, he’s an author. So he’s kind of a big deal in Australia. And he went around for a couple years and was getting interviewed by you know, experiencers witnesses and supposedly intelligence, also, so he got some good anonymous intelligence briefings, and it’s all in his new book called In Plain Sight. So I’m really excited to him to hear him because I haven’t you know, listened to anything yet because I want for it to be fresh. And let’s see, NC Kranda is someone I haven’t heard speak. She’s a woman of course, and she investigated or she helps experiencers do their traumas. So I’m excited to have her here, her and Katie Griboski, who’s also a MUFON person, she’s an investigator. So these are the ones I haven’t heard yet. So I’m excited to hear what they have to offer.



George Knapp

Bryan Bender, he lives in your town. He covers Washington and the Pentagon, but he lives in your town and so you get to interact with him a lot. He’s really done some solid reporting. What’s he got going. He’s got something with Fife Symington.



Karen Brard

Yes. And for those who might not know, Fife Symington was the former governor of Arizona, during the Phoenix lights, and he got a lot of attention because he called a press (conference). And he said, I think we found the culprit. And this guy walks out with this big, huge alien head costume. And people got kind of mad at them about that. Because they felt like you know, he was making fun of what they saw. And I don’t know how many years later it was but James Fox talked to him about that. And he actually told him, You know, I actually saw the Phoenix lights. I saw it myself. So finally he came out with the truth that he you know, he saw it and he believes in UFOs. And he’s going to be interviewed by Bryan right here at this table.



George Knapp

Lee Speigel has been around the topic even longer than I have. And a great speaker. Do you know what he’s covering?



Karen Brard

Yeah, he was very instrumental in doing this UN thing, they tried to get a bill passed in the UN to study UFOs. Well, that footage was lost forever. We thought. It was actually found. And when James Fox and sister who was saying we’re going to film together with Lee Spiegel found this footage, they tried to find who was in charge of it. And they thought they went to this new station, I guess it had a Chyron on it or something. And they said, Can we use this and they were going to charge him a bunch of money. So then they thought, you know what we’re going to ask the UN. So they went to ask the UN and they said, Oh, no, no, no. But news station does not own that footage. We own that footage. And we’ll let you have it. So he is going to be showing clips from this UN footage. where it’s like, Hynek was there, Lee, Jacques Vallee in it. So it’ll be really interesting to see these guys like 40 years ago, or whenever it was.



George Knapp

So I know that Ben Hansen, I think he used to work with the FBI. Right? And now he’s a TV host.



Karen Brard

Yeah, he will be doing he’s got a new show coming out called Alien Invasion with Mark D’Antonio, another one of our speakers. And they’re going to kind of just talk about, you know, what they experienced in the show and other topics that they’ve experienced, because they’ve been in this field for a really long time. And Mark, of course, is the MUFON photo analyst.



George Knapp

Yeah, well, sounds like a great lineup. So I buy a ticket, I get on the app. I can watch these speakers all at once, or I can dribble it out over a couple of weeks. Right?



Karen Brard

That’s right, you can watch it live. Or if you miss something, you can have up to two weeks after the end of the conference to watch it on Whova. So if you want to watch them over and over, you can do that. So we give you two weeks to enjoy all those videos.



George Knapp

Anything else to say to our viewers about your event?



Karen Brard

Hmm, I just think you should, you should try it is a lot of fun. It’s a great bargain. There’s 24 lectures, that’s just under $5 each, so you’re not going to get that value at a live conference. So come and try it. And I think you’ll be surprised at how much interaction here is with the other attendees. Oh, and I just wanted to we have contest too. So the more things that you do in there, the more the better chance you have of winning one of our great prizes. So we have contests as well.



George Knapp

It sounds great. Karen, great to talk to you. I’ll be watching and hope to see you soon.



Karen Brard

All right, thanks a lot.