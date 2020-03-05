UFO Mega Con: Topics go far beyond flying saucers at 2020 event

MYSTERY WIRE — First-time visitors to a UFO conference usually have no idea what to expect. Will it be weird?

The Laughlin UFO Mega Con is one of the world’s largest. It’s an annual event in Laughlin, a town of about 7,700 located 95 miles south of Las Vegas along the Colorado River.

The 2020 event ran from Feb. 15-22, and included writers, investigators and vendors interested in wide-ranging mysteries, including UFOs of course, but also suppressed technology, archaeological discoveries and more.

A poster at a booth during 2020’s UFO Mega Con.

It’s that range that often surprises people. A woman attending her first Mega Con said she wasn’t expecting the variety she found. “I was surprised to see the number of new people interested in all things UFO.” Vendors told her UFO interest is growing and has accelerated over the past few years. There’s a sense that it’s more accepted. She also said she wasn’t alone as a first-time attendee. “There were a lot of newbies,” she said.

And there was nothing weird about it, she said.

One speaker, writer and publisher Brad Olsen, recently took an arduous journey by sailboat to Antarctrica to check out reports of strange discoveries being made as the polar ice caps melt.

“These are subjects that we’re not being told about,” Olsen says.

So when I went down to Antarctica, it was specifically to try to find if there was veracity in some of these claims that there was a craft under the ice, that there were pyramids sticking through, that antediluvian civilizations, or giants, or megafauna being pulled out from under the ice. Brad Olsen

Another speaker at the event, a PhD engineer, looks at whether the US has developed antigravity technology, similar to what was seen in the famous “Tic Tac” UFO video.

We have already shown you our interview with Deep Prasad, a physicist who had a very personal encounter with alien intelligence.

More interviews with this year’s speakers (video at top) include:

Brad Olsen – Author

Brad Olsen is a published author of nine books and has spoken at many conferences including Contact in the Desert, and Awareness Life Expo.

Dr. Paul Laviolette

Dr. LaViolette has been president of the Starburst Foundation since 1984, researching physics, astronomy, and several other disciplines. He has also consulting for the Greek government, and Hughes Aircraft Corporation.

Jeff Sortino

Jeff Sortino has spent the last 11 years working for an organization contracted for armed security for the Federal Government and is best known for writing, “The Identity of God: The Search for and Identification of God Through Ancient Texts”.

Jim Nichols

Jim Nichols has spent time in the military and many years painting southwestern landscapes and more recently drawing UFO illustrations. He has been a featured speaker at MEGA-CON several times.

Joseph Anthony

Joseph is a self-described astrologer with twenty five years of experience. Joseph has been featured on several television and radio programs and has been the astrologer of choice for athletes and celebrities.