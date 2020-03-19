UFO Movies UFO Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:12 AM PDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:12 AM PDT The movies below are not in any predetermined order, they are simply to help you find something to watch while spending more time at home. Also Check Out:Area 51 MoviesMilitary Technology MoviesParanormal MoviesSpace Science MoviesTrue Crime MoviesMystery Movies Latest UFO Video UFO Mega Con: Topics go far beyond flying saucers at 2020 event Reporter's UFO question puts Democrats on record 2002 dig at Roswell site, university's role criticized as 'pseudo-science' UFOs, physics and business compete for Deep Prasad’s time The experience: Deep Prasad reveals details of his encounter ‘A different reality’ involved with his encounter, Deep Prasad says Spy admits government watched UFO researchers -- and it continues today -- Part 1 Former spy found himself accused, then cleared, twice in '80s MJ-12 leak -- Part 2 UFO threat a legitimate concern, former intelligence agent believes -- Part 3 UFOs: Former spy Rick Doty's role in a controversial case, and national security concerns -- Part 4 Bob Lazar's accuracy on UFOs, Area 51's front door, and 'clearing' a controversial book -- Part 5 Aztec UFO legend survives from 1950s New Mexico incident