UFO report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

MYSTERY WIRE — The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has published the long-awaited UFO / UAP report Congress asked for last year.

STATEMENT OF SENATE INTEL CHAIR

MARK R. WARNER ~ On UAP report ~ WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement upon the release of a congressionally-mandated declassified report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP): “I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago. Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”