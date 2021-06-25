UFO report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

MYSTERY WIRE — The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has published the long-awaited UFO / UAP report Congress asked for last year.
STATEMENT OF SENATE INTEL CHAIR
MARK R. WARNER
~ On UAP report ~
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement upon the release of a congressionally-mandated declassified report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP):
“I was first briefed on these unidentified aerial phenomena nearly three years ago. Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world.”
SEN. MARCO RUBIO STATEMENT ON UAP REPORT
Miami, FL — Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a statement on the unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
“For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that had superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed,” Rubio said. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is just a first step. The Defense Department and Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”
In 2020, Rubio, as Acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, included report language in the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 directing ODNI to submit a report to congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena.Office of Sen. Marco Rubio