UFO reported by crews of a passenger jet and Canadian military flight

MYSTERY WIRE – A passenger jet crew and Canadian military transport crew have reported seeing a glowing green UFO while flying.

The encounter happened over the gulf of Saint Lawrence the night of July 30 of this year. It was first reported on Twitter by Steffan Watkins and later by Vice.

Officially the reports were filed with CADORS, the Canadian Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System.

Occurrence Summary

Date Entered: 2021-08-11

Narrative: The Gander area control centre (ACC) reported that, at 0155Z, a Government Of Canada, Department of National Defence flight (CFC4003) from Trenton, ON (CYTR) to Cologne/Bonn, Germany (EDDK) and a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-300 (KLM618) from Boston/Logan, MA (KBOS) to Amsterdam/Schiphol, Netherlands (EHAM) reported seeing a bright green flying object.

It flew into a cloud, then disappeared.

No impact to operations.

(This record replaces CADORS 2021Q2178, which was deleted due to incorrect region) Canadian government’s flight incident archive – CADORS

The passenger jet was an KLM Airbus A330-300 flight going from Boston to Amsterdam. The Canadian military play was Department of National Defence flight from Trenton, Ontario heading to Germany.

According to the report both saw a “bright green flying object” that flew into a cloud and disappeared.

In February of this year, pilots of an American Airlines jet flying over New Mexico say they saw something fly directly over them that they cannot explain.