UFO sightings on the rise in Connecticut

There have been nearly 100 UFO sightings in Connecticut since the beginning of the year. The National UFO Reporting Center says there have been 87 sightings over this time period.

In Westbrook, Connecticut, a resident said they saw a “very slow bright white light at least 5x brighter than any star in the sky, appeared & disappeared on cloudless night.”

A resident of Enfield said they saw a “white or silver craft moving quickly at high altitude. No trail. Changed directions quickly.”

