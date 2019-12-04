UFO stories are familiar territory for Tucker Carlson

MYSTERY WIRE — Tucker Carlson trades chairs with Nick Pope of “Ancient Aliens,” allowing the former British Ministry of Defense UFO investigator to interview him on the topic of UFOs.

I'm pretty sure aliens are neither Republicans nor Democrats, yet every time I Tweet about Tucker championing this issue, there are howls of protest. John Podesta was in this episode of #AncientAliens too, so please grow up, get over it and keep your politics out of these threads — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) December 3, 2019

Among the topics: Carlson’s interview with President Donald Trump, in which Tucker asked Trump if he believed the government has UFO wreckage. It was historic, because no president has fielded a direct query about it before. Trump’s reply: “I don’t assume it’s correct.”

Carlson told Pope that he didn’t believe Trump’s answers. See the full report here.

It’s not the first time that Carlson, host of the popular Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has participated in the UFO realm:

He interviewed Navy Commander David Fravor about the “Tic Tac” UFO shortly after the New York Times reported the incident in December 2017. See the YouTube video here.

He interviewed Luis Elizondo in early October regarding “metamaterials” that are being examined to determine possible connections to UFOs. Also on YouTube here.

In May, he interviewed Mark Walker, R-N.C., regarding concern about Chinese missile technology and how foreign governments might be behind recent UFO sightings. Walker also talked about the need to continue studying the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

There’s also a funny speech that Carlson gave as keynote speaker at the National Conservatism Conference in mid-July. (See the full speech here.) Carlson, barely able to contain his enthusiasm, says: