UFO / UAP Photographs and Videos

MYSTERY WIRE — Below is a collection of the recent photographs and videos recorded by U.S. Navy personnel onboard ships and in fighter jets.

All of these images and videos have been confirmed by the Pentagon to have been taken by Navy personnel.

THE ACORN, THE SPHERE, AND THE METALLIC BLIMP

Published on April 6, 2021

Published on April 8, 2021 Pictures and video show Unidentified Flying Objects moving above U.S. Navy warships

The Metallic Blimp

Metallic Blimp

Sphere



The Acorn

Acorn

THE FLYING PYRAMIDS

Published on April 15, 2021 Senators questioned about Mystery Wire’s UFO images

THE TRANSMEDIUM SPHERE

April 21, 2021 New photograph from USS Omaha shows transmedium UAP

April 22, 2021 Former Pentagon UFO investigator answers tough questions about flying pyramids and other UAP sightings

Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

May 14, 2021 New video from USS Omaha shows unknown aerial sphere vanishing into ocean

THE USS OMAHA RADAR SHOWS UAP SWARM

May 27, 2021 RADAR data confirms: USS Omaha was surrounded by UFO swarm

(Image: @JeremyCorbell)

(Image: @JeremyCorbell)

(Image: @JeremyCorbell)

TIC TAC, GO FAST, AND GIMBAL ENCOUNTERS

Published Dec. 11, 2019 Pilot who broke the Tic Tac UFO story in 2015 cites AATIP report