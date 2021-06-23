UFO / UAP Photographs and Videos

MYSTERY WIRE — Below is a collection of the recent photographs and videos recorded by U.S. Navy personnel onboard ships and in fighter jets.

All of these images and videos have been confirmed by the Pentagon to have been taken by Navy personnel.

THE ACORN, THE SPHERE, AND THE METALLIC BLIMP

Published on April 6, 2021

Published on April 8, 2021

  • The Metallic Blimp
  • Metallic Blimp
  • Sphere
  • The Acorn
  • Acorn

THE FLYING PYRAMIDS

Published on April 15, 2021

THE TRANSMEDIUM SPHERE

April 21, 2021

April 22, 2021

NAVY_FILMED_TRANSMEDIUM_SPHERE_UAP
Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

May 14, 2021

THE USS OMAHA RADAR SHOWS UAP SWARM

May 27, 2021

  • (Image: @JeremyCorbell)
  • (Image: @JeremyCorbell)
  • (Image: @JeremyCorbell)

TIC TAC, GO FAST, AND GIMBAL ENCOUNTERS

Published Dec. 11, 2019

Published Dec 19, 2019

Published April 28, 2020

Published April 27, 2020

