Ufology, science on collision course … finally

MYSTERY WIRE — Through years of public ridicule, disinterest from media and petty internal competition, UFO researchers have kept at it. They have failed to earn much respect outside their small circle.

But that’s in the past, and science could have a seat at the table if recent developments are any indication. An article on popularmechanics.com, “Ufology: From fringe to serious science,” provides a great look at how the landscape is changing.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a prime example of serious science lining up to bring rigorous standards to research that for so long has been limited to anecdotal witness accounts and fuzzy photos. The organization vets all new members carefully and in 2020 will publish its first journal of peer-reviewed research, according to the article.

SCU was quick to adopt the U.S. Navy’s new language, rejecting UFO for UAP — unknown or unidentified aerial phenomena.

A handful of other groups — UFOData, Project Hessdalen and UFO Data Acquisition Project — are cited as the direction of the future. Following the 2017 lead of To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, UFO groups are recognizing the need to include experienced military and scientific expertise in their efforts to advance our knowledge of a thus-far elusive subject.