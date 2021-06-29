Investigating UFOs and nukes

A member of the control room staff monitors the status of the Unit Two reactor at Exelon Corp.’s Limerick nuclear power generating station in Limerick, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Wednesday, April 28, 2010. (Photo: Bradley C. Bower/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — Are UFOs a threat to national security? The new UAP / UFO report released to the public Friday by the Director of National Intelligence raises that possibility. One longtime investigator says there is no question about it, citing multiple incidents where the unknown craft showed an interest in our nuclear weapons.

Nearly all of the 144 cases investigated for the nine page unclassified report involved UAPs detected in, around, or over US military bases or assets, including Navy ships.

Longtime investigator and author Robert Hastings says there is already plenty of evidence to prove the point. He’s interviewed more than 150 witnesses who reported UFO intrusions over nuclear sites, including intercontinental ballistic missile bases where nuclear missiles were somehow disabled during the encounters.

Hastings says government documents confirm the witnesses aren’t exaggerating.

“There have also been hundreds of documents released through the Freedom of Information Act that back up to some degree what these individuals are saying,” Hastings said. “UFO incursions at nuclear sites in general, are just a matter of course, the military knows full well they’re going to continue to go on and have quite clearly decided the public should be kept in the dark about all this.”

The new report to the public does not mention UFO incursions at nuclear sites. A much longer, classified version of the report was provided to congress earlier this month but details have not been made public.

“Over the last 43 years, I’ve interviewed over 150 U.S. military veterans,” Hastings said during a 2016 interview, “persons who were nuclear launch officers, nuclear missile targeting officers, maintenance personnel, security guards who guarded the nuclear weapons facilities, and all of those individuals have told me on tape either audio or video that in fact UFOs have routinely monitored our nuclear weapons dating back decades. And that on occasion appear to have interfered with the functionality of those weapons.”

In 1955, 14 A-bombs were detonated as part of Operation Teapot at the Nevada test site, witnessed by thousands of military personnel in trenches, and by thousands of test site employees. But there were other observers as well. “It was what we called flying saucers. They were pretty prevalent at the test site back then,” said a former test site photographer.

At least a dozen former test site employees have told similar stories about unknown aircraft showing up hours or days after an atomic blast.

In addition to the eyewitness accounts, thousands of pages of formerly-classified documents have been released to buttress these stories. A Freedom of Information Act request filed in 1992 produced a thick stack of documents from the Department of Energy (DOE), indicating UFO incidents over every major atomic weapons facility dating to the late 1940s, over Los Alamos national lab, where the bombs were designed, over Hanford, where the plutonium was processed. But DOE has no records of any official sightings over what later became the Nevada Test Site. Hastings however, has found plenty.

Watch: UFOs and Nukes: The Secret Link Revealed

The government ended atomic weapons tests years ago, but Nevada incidents continue. Former security officers at Area 2 at Nellis Air Force Base, for years a storage facility for up to 200 nuclear warheads, have reported multiple intrusions by unknown aircraft from the late 1990s through 2004.

When Hastings is asked who is behind these incidents and why, he gives this answer, “Who knows what their motivation is?”

Similar incidents have been reported in the UK, India, Pakistan and other nuclear powers.

You can watch Hasting’s film on his website ufohastings.com and on Amazon Prime Video.