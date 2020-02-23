UFOs present ‘threat unmet,’ former defense official argues

MYSTERY WIRE — To be precise, it’s an “intelligence failure.”

Christopher Mellon.

That description of the US government’s choice to marginalize the potential threat posed by UFOs comes from Christopher Mellon, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.

Mellon characterizes the denials, debunking and general disregard that have been America’s approach on UFOs in the same class as previous intelligence failures: Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He directly challenges the politically motivated actions that leave our troops defenseless against a vastly superior technology demonstrated by UFO encounters that the government now acknowledges as “real.”

To be clear, Mellon makes no conclusion about who owns the tech that threatens our military. It could be Russian, Chinese or from another world. The point is, it’s not ours. Something out there has the ability to outmaneuver our best pilots.

New article by Christopher Mellon of @TTSAcademy: https://t.co/AmcnFWYCyM — Engaging The Phenomenon (@EngagingThe) February 20, 2020

The argument is for funding and direct leadership to “catch up,” much as the United States did when Russia won the first stages of the space race. Funding for NASA and visionary leadership solved that problem. Why can’t the US take the same approach now?

Mellon writes for The American Legion on the topic, and his compelling statements in support of the Navy pilots who have faced the phenomena should be heard by leaders obsessed with their own re-election. Mellon invokes the collapse of the Roman Empire, when soldiers in the field were abandoned by the political expediency of their leaders.

Years removed from his post — described as the third-highest rank in the Pentagon — Mellon now serves as an adviser to the To the Stars Academy for Arts and Science, and a contributor to “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation,” a series on the History channel.

