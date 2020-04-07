Strange lights spotted above Detroit and Cleveland

MYSTERY WIRE — Spring has sprung, and so has a new surge of UFO or strange light sightings.

On April 4th, several people in Cleveland, Ohio reported seeing a group of lights flying in erratic patterns above the city. Since this took place over a heavily populated area, some people were out with cameras recording the event.

In one video posted by ‘BP Tech fix’ (bad language in video), you can see five lights dancing in the sky. Then two of them appear to go away leaving three over the city. There’s an edit in the video followed by a shot showing at least nine lights.

According to several comments on this video, a similar group of lights was seen flying above Detroit the night before, April 3. We have included the YouTube video below – and again – take note there is bad language in this video.