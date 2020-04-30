UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 1

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

MYSTERY WIRE — As of 1990, more than 20 million Americans had reported seeing an unidentified flying object, better known as a UFO. In part 1, George Knapp explores why humans want to know more about these experiences and finds out who was reporting them.

