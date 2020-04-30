UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 2

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

MYSTERY WIRE — Rachel, NV is now best known for being the home to the Little A’Le’Inn, where UFO parking is allowed. But before that it was just the Rachel Bar & Grill. In part 2 George Knapp speaks with the owners. He also raises questions about Bob Lazar’s claims about Area 51 and the site known as S-4 where Lazar claims the U.S. government had alien spacecraft.

