UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 2

MYSTERY WIRE — Rachel, NV is now best known for being the home to the Little A’Le’Inn, where UFO parking is allowed. But before that it was just the Rachel Bar & Grill. In part 2 George Knapp speaks with the owners. He also raises questions about Bob Lazar’s claims about Area 51 and the site known as S-4 where Lazar claims the U.S. government had alien spacecraft.
