UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 2

MYSTERY WIRE - In November 1989, KLAS TV aired a nine-part investigative series titled "UFOs: The Best Evidence". The public response was overwhelming. Six months later, a followup series was launched, including interviews with many of the best known UFO investigators in the world: Dr. Jacques Vallee, nuclear physicist Stanton Friedman, authors Budd Hopkins and Whitley Streiber, journalists Bill Moore and Timothy Good, Bob Lazar, John Lear, and many others.

The series began on April 30, 1990. It focused on conspiracy theories, paranoia, disinformation, and false claim made by some UFO luminaries. The series aired only once and the reports have not been seen by the public in 30 years. Below, you can watch all 8 parts, as they aired, 30 years ago.