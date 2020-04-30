UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 3

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

MYSTERY WIRE — In part 3, George Knapp takes a deep dive into the allegations of the government’s involvement in what’s called a campaign of disinformation. Plus, why Nevada, home to Area 51, became ground zero for UFO intrigue and reports of flying saucers.

