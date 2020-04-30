UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 4

MYSTERY WIRE — All is not fare when it comes to UFO research. And disagreements between ufologists and within the UFO community have become regular occurrences. We also examine how researchers are getting their information. One famous example was, “the Falcon.” Plus, how the researchers were able to debunk a seemingly real recording of a U.S. astronaut recorded talking about “alien spacecraft” while in orbit.
