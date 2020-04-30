UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 4

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

MYSTERY WIRE — All is not fare when it comes to UFO research. And disagreements between ufologists and within the UFO community have become regular occurrences. We also examine how researchers are getting their information. One famous example was, “the Falcon.” Plus, how the researchers were able to debunk a seemingly real recording of a U.S. astronaut recorded talking about “alien spacecraft” while in orbit.

