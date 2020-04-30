UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 5

UFO

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — Scammers and con-men. This is what we’re examining in part 5. We look at the many reasons people study and talk about UFOs. Some are legitimate, but others are just looking to make a quick buck. George Knapp shows us one man who just couldn’t quite keep his elaborate UFO story straight and why this man claimed anyone who questioned him were “agents of MJ-12.”

Continue Watching:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest UFO Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News