UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 6

MYSTERY WIRE — Abduction stories: all over the world there are stories of people being abducted by aliens. But as we find out in part 6, reports of abductions are even less credible than reported UFO sightings. So why are so many people coming forward with these fantastic tales? We speak with an abduction researcher to find out who these people are and why they speak up.
