UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 6

UFO

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — Abduction stories: all over the world there are stories of people being abducted by aliens. But as we find out in part 6, reports of abductions are even less credible than reported UFO sightings. So why are so many people coming forward with these fantastic tales? We speak with an abduction researcher to find out who these people are and why they speak up.

Continue Watching:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest UFO Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News