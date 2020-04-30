UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 7

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

MYSTERY WIRE — Abduction investigations: there are many different kinds of abduction claims. In part 7 we look at some different types and talk with the people who investigate them by doing interviews and hypnosis. We look at a well known Las Vegas murder that some people say is directly linked to an alien abduction claim. Plus, does the media, TV and film, influence people’s stories and memories? And we speak to a researcher who says he has “an ace in the hole” to tell whether abductions are linked.

