UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 8

MYSTERY WIRE — Government cover-up? Not only do we examine if all of this talk of UFOs is part of a vast government cover-up, we also ask and find out why it might actually be a good thing to have the government keep some secrets from the general public. And finally, George Knapp reveals if his year of research for this series changed any of his opinions on the topic of UFOs and the evidence for and against them existing.
