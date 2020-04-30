UFOs: The Best Evidence? Part 8

UFO

April 30, 2020 is the 30 year anniversary of this series airing in 1990. It only aired once on 8NewsNow KLAS in Las Vegas. Now you can now watch all eight parts here on Mystery Wire.

MYSTERY WIRE — Government cover-up? Not only do we examine if all of this talk of UFOs is part of a vast government cover-up, we also ask and find out why it might actually be a good thing to have the government keep some secrets from the general public. And finally, George Knapp reveals if his year of research for this series changed any of his opinions on the topic of UFOs and the evidence for and against them existing.

