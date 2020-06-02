Unidentified objects spotted during recent SpaceX launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

MYSTERY WIRE — This past Saturday NASA and SpaceX partnered to launch 2 American astronauts from U.S. soil. While the launch and flight to space was spectacular, many people are saying they saw more than just the rocket flying Saturday afternoon.

There are at least 2 unidentified object sightings being talked about online. In the 2 videos most people are sharing, you can see something that looks shiny flying across the screen.

(Image: SPACEX)

In this video the camera that captured the object is looking down toward earth and is mounted on the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket. This is the stage that returns back to earth, lands upright, and can then be used again.

In another video, you can see something flying across the screen as the Dragon capsule closes in on the International Space Station (ISS). This time the object just looks like a white orb.

(Image: ET DATABASE)

One publication, express.co.uk, talked with conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring. He says that what this video shows is “100%” evidence of extraterrestrial existence, and the aliens are trying to watch history being made.

Mr Waring wrote on his blog ET Database: “This is a great capture of a UFO flying past the Dragon SpaceX capsule while it was about to dock at the space station. “This UFO passed in front of the SpaceX capsule, so we know it’s small, like an alien drone monitoring history being made.” He added “it’s strange that neither NASA or SpaceX mentions what this strange glowing object is since it came within a few meters of the capsule carrying two astronauts.”

Looking at the video it is difficult to tell if the object is in front or behind the Dragon capsule.

And while Waring writes that neither NASA or SpaceX mentions the object, in the past NASA and its astronauts have talked about the debris seen in NASA videos.

Former NASA engineer James Oberg has said most UFO sightings are nothing more than “space dandruff” floating in front of cameras. These specks of dandruff can be anything from bits of chipped paint drifting aimlessly in zero gravity, flakes of ice or ISS insulation that has broken off.

He added, “I’ve had enough experience with real spaceflight to realise that what’s being seen in many videos is nothing beyond the ‘norm’ from fully mundane phenomena occurring in unearthly settings.”

NASA even has a whole section of its public website dedicated to space debris. It claims there are millions of pieces of space debris orbiting the earth. “Most ‘space junk’ is moving very fast and can reach speeds of 18,000 miles per hour, almost seven times faster than a bullet. Due to the rate of speed and volume of debris in LEO, current and future space-based services.”

So for now, there’s no way to tell if the objects being seen in these videos are from the rocket or capsule involved in the launch or if it’s space junk. But no matter what it is, for now, it remains unidentified.