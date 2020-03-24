US – Mexico border may be home to huge UFO sculpture

MYSTERY WIRE — Is a UFO still a UFO if you know what it is? This is the type of question a proposed sculpture at the Texas-Mexico border might raise.

Near the border, about halfway in between San Antonio and El Paso, is the tiny town of Marfa, TX. A quick Google search comes back with this description, “Marfa, a small desert city in west Texas, is known as an arts hub. The Chinati Foundation, founded by artist Donald Judd, displays huge indoor and outdoor installations on an old army base. The Ballroom Marfa arts center hosts exhibitions, concerts and the Marfa Myths cultural festival. Outside town is a viewing platform from which the mysterious orbs known as the “Marfa Lights” phenomenon can sometimes be seen.”

As the website timeout.com recently wrote, it’s an art-world outpost known for outdoor installations like its roadside attraction-style Prada Store.

(Image: Marc Thorpe)

But soon, if architect and designer Marc Thorpe gets approval, Marfa would be home to a project he is calling citizens of earth. As seen in renderings Thorpe released, it is a large sculpture in the shape of a flying saucer. The disc will be mounted on a post, appearing to hover above the land. And at night it will be lit from below, giving it a different look that in the day.

While it looks interesting just by itself without much information, Thorpe says that it’s actually meant to address the immigration crisis, which has only been exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus.

Timeout.com writes that Thorpe was inspired by Ronald Reagan, who, in an address to the United Nations, said “I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside of this world.”

But sadly, it is now a threat from our own world threatening human lifes. There’s no word on when the installation will actually be constructed.

