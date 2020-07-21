Watch the Tic Tac, Gimble, and Go Fast UFO/UAP videos

MYSTERY WIRE — The United States Department of Defense (DOD) officially released three videos that show unidentified flying objects in April of 2020. The videos were initially released years ago thanks to the efforts of Luis Elizondo and reported by Mystery Wire.

While the U.S. government is releasing the videos, it is not saying what it believes is in the videos. In the news release from the DOD it states, “DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

Tic Tac

Official U.S. government video of a 2004 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

Gimbal

Official U.S. Navy video of a 2015 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, off the eastern seaboard, near the Florida coast.

Go Fast

Official U.S. Navy video of a 2015 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, off the eastern seaboard, near the Florida coast.