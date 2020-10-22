Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Khloé Kardashian added to long list of celebrities who believe we are not alone

MYSTERY WIRE — Many celebrities are all too eager to speak to speak out on controversial topics, usually dealing with politics. Recently, several celebrities have spoken out about their belief in UFOs and in some cases aliens.

Just this past week Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Khloé Kardashian have shared stories of the extra-terrestrial kind.

They are far from the only celebrities who have shared stories of encounters and strange sightings.

Tom DeLonge

The most well known celebrity we often write about is Tom DeLonge. He is the former Blink-182 punk rock band front man who quit the band and started the company now known as To The Stars Academy (TTSA).

DeLonge runs TTSA along with several well known people in the UFO community including Christopher Mellon and Lue Elizondo. Mellon, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, recently shared he was the person who provided the New York Times the three videos of the Tic Tac, Go Fast, and Gimbal videos.

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato just posted on Instagram a video in which she says is a UFO. Lovato was at Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend with some friends and Dr. Steven Greer when they saw, according to the video, an unidentified red light or lights flying across the sky.

Watching the video you cannot see any other point of reference to know where in the night sky this object was or how large it was.

In her post she writes “If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet.” Lovato also ended the post by asking her followers to download an app.

In a June 2014 interview with Seth Meyers, Lovato also said she believes that mermaids could be real. “I believe that there could possibly be mermaids, which is actually an alien species that lives in parts of the Indian Ocean, which we have never explored before,” she said.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has played many roles throughout her life beginning with Hannah Montana, a fictional rock star almost predicting what she would grow up to be. At that time UFOs were not part of her life, or at least that’s what the public thought.

In a new article in Interview magazine Cyrus is quoted saying “The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” she explained, describing what she said was a eye-to-eye alien encounter. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.” Cyrus added that she saw “a being sitting in front of the flying object” and that “it looked at me and we made eye contact.”

Khloé Kardashian

The Kardashians seem to have their hands in everything these days, that now includes seeing a UFO. It turns out Khloé Kardashian is a true believer in extraterrestrials. The reality star says she’s seen UFOs on more than one occasion & has talked about it on social media and in interviews.

She tweeted about a UFO sighting in 2015, and more recently, on the podcast Emergency Contact with Simon Huck & Melissa Gray Washington with her friend Malika Haqq, she said she saw a UFO years ago while driving her Hummer with Haqq.

Tom Cruise

Movie star Tom Cruise once told CNN in 2005, he believed aliens to be real. “Millions of stars, and we’re supposed to be the only living creatures? No, there are many things out there, we just don’t know,” he said.

Post Malone

The superstar singer/rapper was on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in July, shortly after Mystery Wire’s George Knapp’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast. Malone said he saw UFOs in New York, Utah and California. “I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with, like, four other f–kin’ people and they saw it too,” he said.

Kurt Russell

In November 2018 Russell revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he witnessed a possible UFO sighting years ago. “I was flying and there were these banks of lights in the shape of a triangle right near the airport,” he said. “Years later, I come home and Goldie [Hawn] is watching this show on UFOs and the most reported one of all time was this one in Phoenix. I start to see this show and I say, ‘Wait a minute, that’s the night I was landing in Phoenix.’”

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback said he saw a UFO when he was 20 years old. “It looks like commercial jets kinda flying – or maybe it’s a military jet – and they’re trying to figure out what’s coming through the clouds and you see like a fiery movement of cloud, I guess, coming through the sky,” Rodgers said on the “You Made It Weird” podcast in March 2016. “Then the plane eventually runs into the spaceship, which is coming into orbit. It was like … a large, orange, left-to-right moving object.”

Rogers is known for his strange knowledge according to teammates. In a recent ESPN article, former back-up quarterbacks to Rogers describe how he would quiz them weekly on various topics including a possible belief that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens.

Jennifer Lawrence

Actor Jennifer Lawrence played a space traveler in the movie Passengers, but during a 2015 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert she said, “Based on history, when we find each other, we kill each other, I don’t feel like aliens are going to be like, ‘Oh, great! Let’s get along.’ They might not. They might want to destroy us. Have you seen a Tom Cruise movie? So, sometimes I look up into the stars and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. Oh, God.”

Halle Berry

Former late night host David Letterman found out first hand that Halle Berry doesn’t think we are alone in the universe. “I don’t believe we are the only species in existence,” Berry said during the 2014 interview, “It might take us 20 years to get to those other life forms, but I think they are out there.”

Jaden Smith

The “Ghost” rapper and son of actor Will Smith revealed his belief in aliens to none other than former President Barak Obama. Smith said he asked the President if aliens were real, to which Mr. Obama said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which according to Smith in a 2013 Wonderland magazine interview meant they were real. “If people think we’re the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them,” Smith said.

Russell Crowe

In March 2013 Crowe recorded two glowing yellow and red objects moving in the sky in Sydney. He uploaded the video to YouTube claiming that he captured a UFO sighting.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

In an interview with Vice in June 2016 the actor and former professional wrestler said, “I believe that we’re not the only ones; it’d be arrogant to think that.”

Katy Perry

“I believe in aliens,” the singer told GQ in January 2014. “I look up into the stars and I imagine how self-important are we to think that we are the only life form.”

Alicia Keys

In October 2013 Keys told BuzzFeed, “I’m sure you’ve seen a UFO, haven’t all of us seen something flying in the sky, and it’s at some random time of night that doesn’t make sense and it’s not the shape of a plane?”

Keanu Reeves

When asked during a 2008 Boston.com interview if he thinks there are advanced extra-terrestrial life forms in the cosmos, Keanu replied: “I think it more likely than not. The cosmos is a pretty big place.”

Nick Jonas

While on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2015, Nick Jonas shared his UFO encounter. “When I was 14 maybe, I was in my backyard playing basketball with some friends and I looked up in the sky, and there was three flying saucers,” Jonas told Meyers.

Jonas said he then looked it up online and encountered posts about similar sightings. “So I’m a firm believer in aliens.”