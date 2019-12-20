What is this? Las Vegas resident captures video of what he believes is a UFO

MYSTERY WIRE — A Las Vegas resident captured an unusual sighting in a video over the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night.

Steve Barone released the video on YouTube shortly after he shot it. He says the “unidentified object” was in the sky near the Mountain’s Edge community.

“My adrenaline is running,” Barone said as he took the video.”I know immediately that I’ve got something amazing there.” He narrates what he is seeing throughout the video.

He said he thought about calling 911 but didn’t want to stop shooting the video.